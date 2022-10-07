【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/10/2022 Mongolian’s Culture and Resources Have Been Severely Damaged by the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p116h1231
Giving Mongolians land to give Mongolians respect, giving Mongolians the power to be independent, and giving Mongolians the space to regain their national confidence in their unique culture is what the New Federal State of China must do. And the Mongols must learn to get along with the Han Chinese and all ethnic groups and be cosmopolitan