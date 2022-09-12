The new plague arrives [The sun strongly impacts the Earth with a solar storm, leaving the Earth in darkness]

The new plague arrives: the skin and respiratory system will be affected

The sun strongly impacts the Earth with a solar storm, leaving the Earth in darkness and humanity is silenced, and at the same time shaken. The human creature will light itself at nightfall with what it has prepared for this purpose. At night do not leave home, pray in family or alone, but PRAY.

Revelation 12:7-9

And there was a great battle in heaven, Michael and his angels fought with the dragon, and the dragon fought and his angels:

And they prevailed not, neither was their place found any more in heaven.

And that great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, who seduceth the whole world; and he was cast unto the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.

"People of God pray, the earth trembles with more strength: pray for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Central America*, Ecuador and Japan."



*7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast, USGS says; at least 1 killedThe shaking set off an earthquake alarm in the capital. Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation

https://abc7.com/mexico-earthquake-la-placita-de-morelos-us-geological-survey/12240790/
















