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Dr. Martín Monteverde on SARS-CoV-2, PCR, and graphene oxide in vaccines
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522 views • July 31, 2021
Orwell City
Dr. Martín Monteverde, spokesman for the group of health professionals who submitted the request for the report on the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 in Argentina, and who announced that graphene oxide was found in Vaxigrip Tetra and Moderna vaccines, gave a special interview for Radio Fresh.
Throughout the interview, the doctor put the listening public on notice about the truths that the globalist media will not tell them: no country in the world has isolated the so-called SARS-CoV-2; the PCR test was created to be the support of the plandemic; and the graphene oxide introduced in the flu vaccines of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns was the real cause of the so-called first wave.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-martin-monteverde.html
Dr. Martín Monteverde, spokesman for the group of health professionals who submitted the request for the report on the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 in Argentina, and who announced that graphene oxide was found in Vaxigrip Tetra and Moderna vaccines, gave a special interview for Radio Fresh.
Throughout the interview, the doctor put the listening public on notice about the truths that the globalist media will not tell them: no country in the world has isolated the so-called SARS-CoV-2; the PCR test was created to be the support of the plandemic; and the graphene oxide introduced in the flu vaccines of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns was the real cause of the so-called first wave.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-martin-monteverde.html
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