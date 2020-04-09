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The Book of Revelation , Apocalypse, The signs of the times P.Toulatos
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101 views • April 09, 2020
An informative video based on the prophecies from the Book of Revelations, proving that the events have happened and continue to happen in our times.
These are the signs that we have been warned about through the Apocalypse of John.
Panagiotis Toulatos
arration: AlexToul
These are the signs that we have been warned about through the Apocalypse of John.
Panagiotis Toulatos
arration: AlexToul
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