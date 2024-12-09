BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHURCH and Government HORNETS Are Stinging, Commandment 4 Sabbath Day
End the global reset
End the global reset
53 views • 5 months ago

This is the fourth installment of going over the ten commandments and 10 plagues of Egypt. This one deals with the plague of flies that took place over Egypt that is also taking place especially in America the Babylon and the rest of the world.. I will explain how all this stuff works as it applies to the fourth commandment that was coming on Sinai. Which corresponds to the fourth plague on Egypt which is the plague of flies. This one is tough and I am rough on this one. So put on your seat belt. If we want to escape the times ahead this one should scream at us.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For the most intensive study you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

