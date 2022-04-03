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Jewology: How Germany Avoided a Communist/Bolshevik Revolution ✡
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229 views • April 03, 2022
Jewology: How Germany Avoided a Communist/Bolshevik Revolution ✡
After the Jews stabbed Germany in the back during WWI, Germans swept them out of office. However, the Jews comprised a firmly entrenched Deep State that was immovable.
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
Der Nazi-Sozi @ https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/nazi-sozi.htm
Recorded April 3, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
After the Jews stabbed Germany in the back during WWI, Germans swept them out of office. However, the Jews comprised a firmly entrenched Deep State that was immovable.
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
Der Nazi-Sozi @ https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/nazi-sozi.htm
Recorded April 3, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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