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JANUARY 6th 2021 PART 2 - LIVE STREAM POWERFUL Q&A THIS SAVES OUR WORLD
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21 views • January 14, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
January 6th 2021 PT 2 OF A POWERFUL LIVE STREAM TO HELP MY FELLOW MAN FIGHT BACK THIS EVIL.
SEND THIS LINK TO ALL POLICE SO THEY HEAR AND KNOW WHAT IS BEFORE THEM ALL GLOBALLY.
Christopher James brings the light once again powerfully to fast track his fellow man to knowledge with the solution!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
January 6th 2021 PT 2 OF A POWERFUL LIVE STREAM TO HELP MY FELLOW MAN FIGHT BACK THIS EVIL.
SEND THIS LINK TO ALL POLICE SO THEY HEAR AND KNOW WHAT IS BEFORE THEM ALL GLOBALLY.
Christopher James brings the light once again powerfully to fast track his fellow man to knowledge with the solution!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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