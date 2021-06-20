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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-20-2021 Planned Tyranny And Genocide
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50 views • June 20, 2021
Government is tyranny, oppression, force murder and more! Anyone that is honest with themselves should be able to see that all the problems humanity faces are a direct result of governments and those behind them.
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Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4LtEciQUF8
https://www.therosechannel.com/rhome
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/governor-kristi-noam-turns-now-promotes-experimental-injections-dont-these-politicians-have-the-same-information-that-the-rest-of-us-do-of-course-they-do/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/french-health-minister-considers-mandatory-vaccines-as-only-41-9-of-nursing-home-nurses-have-taken-the-jab
https://www.voanews.com/europe/partygoers-police-injured-curfew-busting-rave-france
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4LtEciQUF8
https://www.therosechannel.com/rhome
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/governor-kristi-noam-turns-now-promotes-experimental-injections-dont-these-politicians-have-the-same-information-that-the-rest-of-us-do-of-course-they-do/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/french-health-minister-considers-mandatory-vaccines-as-only-41-9-of-nursing-home-nurses-have-taken-the-jab
https://www.voanews.com/europe/partygoers-police-injured-curfew-busting-rave-france
Thumbnail Link:
https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/max_650x650/public/images/user3303/imageroot/20161107_tyranny.jpg?itok=tWyKeB5X
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