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Mike Adams - Mass Murder in the Name of Medicine Intertwined with Dark Left Wing Politics
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104 views • August 07, 2020
Excerpt from: Dr. Dave Janda from “Operation Freedom” interviewed by Mike Adams, on THREATS to America and how we achieve VICTORY.
This is a critical interview with one of the most important voices of our time. Dr. Janda, a former pediatric surgeon, offers a wealth of knowledge on COVID-19, pandemics, economics and the fall of civilizations.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-31-dr-dave-janda-operation-freedom-interview-america-victory.html
https://realfreenews.com/
This is a critical interview with one of the most important voices of our time. Dr. Janda, a former pediatric surgeon, offers a wealth of knowledge on COVID-19, pandemics, economics and the fall of civilizations.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-31-dr-dave-janda-operation-freedom-interview-america-victory.html
https://realfreenews.com/
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