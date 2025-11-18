The Role of Religious Institutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are religious institutions serving the people or the "beast"? This discussion explores the need for a direct, personal relationship with the divine, rather than outsourcing your faith. The upcoming summit aims to help people awaken the Christ within, beyond man-made institutions.
