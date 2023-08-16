Create New Account
The SBU provided CNN a Video of July's Crimean Bridge Attack - Pilot's Screen Moments Before the Sea Drone Delivered up to 850 kilograms of Explosives
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gave CNN video footage showing the moment in July they used an experimental maritime drone to attack the Crimean Bridge, providing new details about the attack and warning that more attacks would follow.

The SBU provided CNN with a video of the July attack, which showed a pilot's screen moments before the sea drone delivered up to 850 kilograms of explosives to one of the bridge's concrete pillars.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

