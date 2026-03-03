China's Industrial and Technological Dominance, an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
China isn’t just competing — it’s dominating. From AI and robotics to EVs and industrial automation, the scale is staggering. Like post-WWII America, China built factories, supply chains, and infrastructure together. Meanwhile, the U.S. financialized its economy and hollowed out industry — enriching a tiny elite while weakening national power. Strategy matters.
#China #AI #Manufacturing #GlobalEconomy #Innovation #Geopolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:19End Screen