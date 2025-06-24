BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Untold History of Israel: Terror, Land Grabs, and Lies - Part 1
What is happening
What is happening
9696 followers
Follow
147 views • 1 day ago

Premiered 6/23/25   UNITED STATES

📜 To understand the behavior of present-day Israel, we must look into its past. What really happened in Palestine before 1948? In this explosive historical breakdown, I use historical census reports to reveal how waves of Jewish immigration turned into violent conquest.


💣 Backed by Zionist ideology and British complicity, Jewish militias like the Irgun, Haganah, and Lehi carried out targeted assassinations, bombings, and ethnic cleansing to seize Arab land. This isn't conspiracy—this is documented history they don’t want you to know.


From the early settlers of the 1880s to the ramp-up after World War II, this episode dives deep into the transformation of Palestine into the modern state of Israel—and the human cost left behind.


💬 Leave your thoughts in the comments—especially if this is your first time hearing this side of the story.


✅📢🧠 Want a Blackstone Report with the statistical data and sources used in this video? Become a paid subscriber at Substack: https://blackstoneintel.substack.com/...


🎧🔊 You can listen to this episode any time as a podcast episode. Click below or look up "Blackstone Intel Report" your favorite podcast platform. https://open.spotify.com/episode/60xZ...


📰 Subscribe to Blackstone Newsletter (Free & $ Options):

https://blackstoneintel.substack.com/


🕵🏻‍♂️ SUPPORT JAKE'S REPORTING:

  / blackstoneintel

https://buymeacoffee.com/blackstoneintel

https://paypal.me/blackstoneintel

iranterrormuslimsisraeljewsiraqland grabsarabszionist terroruntold history of israellies part 1blackstone report
