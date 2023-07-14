22LR Ruger LCP II Part 3 - Reliability and Magazine Disengagements

Accidental mag disengagements turned increasingly common.
MCARBO offers a stiffer magazine release spring.
Installation of the mag button spring requires removing the FCU.
With the LCP’s FCU disassembled, it was a good opportunity to remove the magazine disconnector so the little pistol can fire without a mag inserted (or while a mag is disengaged)
However, had I known before purchasing the extra cost and hardship of upgrading the LCP, I would have chosen a 22 caliber LCR or a S&W 43c or a NAA mini revolver. Or waited for a Keltec P10.
