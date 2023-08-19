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Biden Administration Preparing to Bring Back FULL Covid Restrictions - Rollout to Begin Mid-September
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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409 views • August 19, 2023

Whistleblowers from the TSA and Border Patrol have raised the alarm that the Biden administration is setting the stage for full Covid lockdowns that will begin with incremental restrictions like masking TSA employees in mid-September.

The first source, a high-level TSA official confirmed a Tuesday meeting in which TSA managers were told new memorandums & policies were being completed that would reimplement masking, starting with TSA & airport employees as early as mid-September.


The TSA official also said next week they will receive new guidelines on how the policy will escalate. By mid-October, mask-wearing will be required by pilots, flight staff, passengers, and airport patrons.


After hearing from the TSA manager, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source who is also a manager. This source confirmed the same directives were being given to Border Patrol.


They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure.


Both whistleblowers were told this rollout will be in tandem with the new Covid “variant” hysteria that the main stream media has been reporting on this week.


WHO, CDC tracking new lineage of virus that causes COVID

https://www.foxnews.com/health/who-cdc-tracking-new-lineage-virus-causes-covid


This new rollout’s timing is perfect for the embattled Biden administration to put the country back in a state of civil emergency and even martial law to further divide and confuse the public and move forward with the greatest election meddling in history.

Keywords
medical tyrannythe great resetone world agendadeep state corruption
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