Panorama of Prophecy "Bowing to the Beast" | Doug Batchelor

Panorama of Prophecy: Episode 19 | "Bowing to the Beast" | Doug Batchelor
Bible Questions:
00:00 - Intro
09:38 - Is Jesus our Savior's true name, or is it Yeshua?
11:40 - In last night's presentation, "The Mother Daughter Conspiracy" you mentioned there are prophecies in the Bible about Muslims in Revelation. What are some of those prophecies?
12:20 - How do I explain the "State of the Dead" to friends who do not agree with me?
13:43 - If no one is alive on Earth over the one thousand years, who does Satan rule?
14:51 - Doesn't the resurrection of Jesus on the first day, prove that Sunday is His Holy day?
17:09 - Explanation of Exodus 21 and slavery in the Bible.
18:59 - In Daniel 9 verse 25, is there a reason the Angel split the 69 weeks into 7 and 62 weeks?
20:34 - Was the Dove at the Baptism of Jesus a figure of speech, or literal?
27:17 - Sermon - "Bowing to the Beast"
