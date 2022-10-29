Panorama of Prophecy "Bowing to the Beast" | Doug Batchelor

Panorama of Prophecy: Episode 19 | "Bowing to the Beast" | Doug Batchelor Bible Questions: 00:00 - Intro 09:38 - Is Jesus our Savior's true name, or is it Yeshua? 11:40 - In last night's presentation, "The Mother Daughter Conspiracy" you mentioned there are prophecies in the Bible about Muslims in Revelation. What are some of those prophecies? 12:20 - How do I explain the "State of the Dead" to friends who do not agree with me? 13:43 - If no one is alive on Earth over the one thousand years, who does Satan rule? 14:51 - Doesn't the resurrection of Jesus on the first day, prove that Sunday is His Holy day? 17:09 - Explanation of Exodus 21 and slavery in the Bible. 18:59 - In Daniel 9 verse 25, is there a reason the Angel split the 69 weeks into 7 and 62 weeks? 20:34 - Was the Dove at the Baptism of Jesus a figure of speech, or literal? 27:17 - Sermon - "Bowing to the Beast"

