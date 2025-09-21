BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Evil Tax Scam Called THE EMPLOYER HEALTH TAX in The Canadian Province of Ontario - PART 3
The Evil Tax Scam Called THE EMPLOYER HEALTH TAX in The Canadian Province of Ontario - PART 3


Kevin J. Johnston storms into Episode 1 of THE EVIL SCAM TAX in the Canadian Province of Ontario — PART 1 with the force of a legal wrecking ball. 🎙️🔥 As Canada’s number-one podcaster and the top income tax and corporate tax expert, Kevin rips the curtain off the CRA’s worst tactics, calls out aggressive auditors, and shows business owners how to stop bleeding cash. 💼🧾💥 This episode is raw, relentless, and razor-sharp — expect blow-by-blow analysis and real-world moves that actually work.


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME ALL YOUR DEBT NOW! www.KevinJJohnston.biz


Watch The Show Live Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

Ask Questions on TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston

Ask Questions on Instagram: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnstonforever

Follow On Threads: https://www.threads.com/@kevinjjohnst...


Kevin dismantles the bureaucratic smoke-and-mirrors around income tax and corporate tax — from T4 headaches to payroll remittance nightmares — and gives you a battle plan to protect your cash and your company. 🛡️📊 He exposes how auditors operate, how banks respond to demands, and the practical steps you can take TODAY to shore up your business. No fluff — just tactics, timelines, and the firepower to fight back. 🚀


This is essential listening for entrepreneurs from Toronto to Calgary. 🏙️🔥 Whether you’re wrestling with payroll debt, fighting an unfair assessment, or worried about T4 fallout, Kevin walks you through the wins he’s secured for clients — reversed garnishments, rescued cashflow, and corporate exits that stop the pain. If the CRA thinks they can bully small business, they haven’t met Kevin yet. 🥊🔎


Don’t be a spectator — arm yourself with the knowledge that defeats the system. Tune in, take notes, and act. Kevin J. Johnston is Canada’s number-one podcaster on tax and corporate strategy and he readily defeats the CRA. 🎧💵🛡️ Visit www.KevinJJohnston.biz and get in the fight for your money and your future.


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME ALL YOUR DEBT NOW! www.KevinJJohnston.biz


Watch The Show Live Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Ask Questions on TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston

Ask Questions on Instagram: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnstonforever

Follow On Threads: https://www.threads.com/@kevinjjohnstonforever


#CRA #IncomeTax #CanadaRevenueAgency #CorporateTax #Taxes #T4 #TaxProblems #Auditor #TorontoTax #CalgaryTax


CRA, IncomeTax, CanadaRevenueAgency, CorporateTax, Taxes, T4, TaxProblems, Auditor, TorontoTax, CalgaryTax


incometaxtaxreformkevinjjohnstonfinancialfreedomcanadianrevenueagencytaxfreedomcrasuckscanadiantaxestaxhelptaxdebtcraauditkillyourtaxescorporatetaxtaxtipscanadastopcrafightthecraauditthisnomoretaxesdebtreliefcraclownshow
