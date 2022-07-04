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4-07-2022 THEY are the ones trying to destroy our democracy
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20 views • April 07, 2022
Episode 41
The hypocrisy continues day after day, while the left continues to project and think we are stupid enough not to notice. These people are so disconnected from us. The question is no longer whether or not they have our best interests in mind because it is clear as day they do not; the question is WHEN will we see some accountability?!
Watch the SGT Report episode I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KLVW1ZMexjbW/
The hypocrisy continues day after day, while the left continues to project and think we are stupid enough not to notice. These people are so disconnected from us. The question is no longer whether or not they have our best interests in mind because it is clear as day they do not; the question is WHEN will we see some accountability?!
Watch the SGT Report episode I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KLVW1ZMexjbW/
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