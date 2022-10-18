Ukraine Update Oct 18, 2022

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️Russian electromagnetic pulse ray guns destroy drones.

On 17 October, 110 Russian citizens, including 72 Russian seamen from civilian vessels detained by Kiev regime since February 2022 return from Kiev-controlled territory as a result of negotiations (not shown) 🔹 108 AFU female personnel have been returned to the Ukrainian side. 2 Ukrainian women had voluntarily refused to return to Ukraine before the exchange willing to stay in the Russian Federation.

💥 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued launching attacks with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the military control and energy system facilities of Ukraine.

◽️ All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

💥 Russian artillery and army aviation have neutralized the manpower and military equipment of 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka, Petropavlovsk, Peschanoye, Ivanovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ About 160 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored combat vehicles, 2 artillery guns, 1 pickup and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 AFU battalion tactical group made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an offensive towards Stryapovka (Donetsk People's Republic) at Lisichansk direction.

◽️ Intense action of Russian troops has resulted in driving the AFU units back to their initial positions.

◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles and 4 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 Russian troops have prevented an attempt made by AFU units to break the defense near Bruskinskoye (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 2 command posts near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic), 39 artillery units at their firing positions, 127 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 6 munitions depots have been destroyed near Figolevka (Kharkov region), Verkhnekamenskoye, Soledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Novogrigorovka (Nikolayev region), Novopetrovka and Davydov Brod (Kherson region).

◽️ 1 storage of fuel for AFU military equipment has been destroyed near Nikolayev. Moreover, 1 post for AFU armament and equipment repair works has been destroyed near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 Ukrainian Smerch MLRS battery has been neutralized near Kazachaya Lopan, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 howitzer battery near Metallovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ 21 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS have been shot down near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Olgovka, Nikolayevka, Novaya Kakhovka, Vesyoloye and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been intercepted near Antonovka (Kherson region).



