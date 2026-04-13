AI Axing All Barriers to Antichrist Agenda as Man’s 6,000-Year Lease Expires - Alan DiDio

Alan DiDio says mankind was given a 6,000-year lease on life that is on the verge of expiring. As the End Times become more intense and modern technology pushes us toward a global society, artificial intelligence could usher in a new era of knowledge and subsequent deception. Alan is the host of Revival Nation, formerly called Encounter Today, and the author of Summoning the Demon: AI, Aliens, and the Antichrist. He explains the dangers and advantages of AI, and how Christians can utilize it rather than be deceived by it. He encourages Christians to practice a “digital Sabbath,” and to prioritize in-person relationships, discipleship, and worship in an increasingly non-tangible society. “AI,” he warns, “is removing barriers to the Antichrist agenda.” We are definitely in the last days.









TAKEAWAYS





Any eschatology that makes you fearful is wrong and manipulative





Don’t be afraid - Scriptural prophecies are not here to scare us, but to prepare us and spur us to action





If you are afraid, call on the name of Jesus





Christians and the church cannot hide in the face of rapidly evolving technology; we must master it and use it to grow the kingdom









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