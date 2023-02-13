Create New Account
Young Gun Staunches Facebook Stalker | 2A For Today Modern Militiaman Spotlight
The New American
Published 20 hours ago |

How many of you remember the movie Young Guns? Well, while Billy the Kid does not make an appearance in our show today, we’ve got a story of a 16-year-old Young Gun who sent a home invader away empty without needing to empty the clip. You can guarantee that the gun grabbers won’t be counting this defensive use on a national database tracking how effective an armed populace can be in preventing crime.

gun rightssecond amendmentmilitia

