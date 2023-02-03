SafeBlood Bank, What Vax v. Unvax blood looks like & safe transfusions with Dr. Ohlers | Ep 55

What if you were in a need of a blood transfusion? How do you receive blood that did not get the mRNA COVID-19 injection? SafeBlood is an emerging Blood Bank, working to do just that. Dr. Clinton Ohlers joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson", presented by We The Patriots USA to show us what mRNA injected blood looks like compared to non-mRNA injected blood. Dr. Ohlers also explains how this is also useful for those who have been vaccinated but wouldn’t want this transfusion, and how people can get involved.Show more





Dr. Jessica Rose Ep. 36 on VAERs data about the blood: https://rumble.com/v1nkgdy-covid-vaccines-affect-on-the-blood-and-transfusions-spike-protein-in-breast.html





