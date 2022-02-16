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Ep 108: Escaping Dis-Ease
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20 views • February 16, 2022
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Sadly, the medical system isn't really a world of health care; it's a world of sick care. Instead of helping people get well, doctors end up being forced to keep people in a state of disease so that patients rely on medicine.
In this episode, we discuss how you can break free from "sick care" and experience optimal health.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ 7 pillars of physical health
✅ The things you can control
✅ The things you can't control
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/
Sadly, the medical system isn't really a world of health care; it's a world of sick care. Instead of helping people get well, doctors end up being forced to keep people in a state of disease so that patients rely on medicine.
In this episode, we discuss how you can break free from "sick care" and experience optimal health.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ 7 pillars of physical health
✅ The things you can control
✅ The things you can't control
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnesshealthy lifestylefunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthdis-easespiritual healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthmichelle sherwood7 pillarscore 4core fourseven pillars
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