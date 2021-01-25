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SILVER RIG Ritual [Road to Roota] SUPER BOWL Halftime | Chinese Virus [Trade War]fare | WALL st FALL
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10 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/2/2020 to YouTube►
#SilverRig #2020YearZero #RoadToRoota #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Year ZERO Playlist Primer: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth CONTROL GRID Network Playlist Primer: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Bix Weir ROAD TO ROOTA Theory: http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/department39.cfm
Resources:
Super Bowl 54 Half Time Show: https://youtu.be/pILCn6VO_RU
George Gammon Corona Virus & Chinese Markets Video: https://youtu.be/ko41qWfOUEk
Zero Hedge Articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/boeing-767-makes-emergency-landing-after-part-landing-gear-falls-stock-slides | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tsla-tops-900-where-doe-parabolic-surge-end | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-surpasses-netflix-becomes-worlds-most-valuable-junk-company | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-stock-suddenly-plunges-much-100-seconds | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/one-dead-speeding-tesla-crashes-and-bursts-flames-california-intersection-saturday-night
Giza Death Star Blog on Chinese Virus Warfare: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/counterfeit-and-coronaviru/
US Constitution ACT OF 1871: https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/two-us-constitutions
US Corporation Under Puerto Rico Treasury: http://www.americaismyname.org/corporate-nation.html
Jamie Dimon Net Worth (Forbes): https://www.forbes.com/profile/jamie-dimon/#6a55d3345063
Gold Bar Mystery in China: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/
Border Wall Collapses: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-us-mexico-border-wall-collapse-falls-over-wind-a9309221.html
#SilverRig #2020YearZero #RoadToRoota #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Year ZERO Playlist Primer: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth CONTROL GRID Network Playlist Primer: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Bix Weir ROAD TO ROOTA Theory: http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/department39.cfm
Resources:
Super Bowl 54 Half Time Show: https://youtu.be/pILCn6VO_RU
George Gammon Corona Virus & Chinese Markets Video: https://youtu.be/ko41qWfOUEk
Zero Hedge Articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/boeing-767-makes-emergency-landing-after-part-landing-gear-falls-stock-slides | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tsla-tops-900-where-doe-parabolic-surge-end | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-surpasses-netflix-becomes-worlds-most-valuable-junk-company | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-stock-suddenly-plunges-much-100-seconds | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/one-dead-speeding-tesla-crashes-and-bursts-flames-california-intersection-saturday-night
Giza Death Star Blog on Chinese Virus Warfare: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/counterfeit-and-coronaviru/
US Constitution ACT OF 1871: https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/two-us-constitutions
US Corporation Under Puerto Rico Treasury: http://www.americaismyname.org/corporate-nation.html
Jamie Dimon Net Worth (Forbes): https://www.forbes.com/profile/jamie-dimon/#6a55d3345063
Gold Bar Mystery in China: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/
Border Wall Collapses: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-us-mexico-border-wall-collapse-falls-over-wind-a9309221.html
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