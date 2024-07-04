Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival {Stereo} 1969

1969.....#2 U.S. Billboard Hot 100, #1 UK Singles Chart, #5 Canada, #3 Australia, #1 New Zealand, #4 Germany

"Bad Moon Rising" is a song written by John Fogerty and performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival. It was the lead single from their album Green River and was released in April 1969, four months before the album.

The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on 28 June 1969 and reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart for three weeks in September of that year. It was CCR's second gold single.

In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked it No. 364 on its "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list.

It is one of five songs by the band that peaked at the No. 2 spot on the U.S. Billboard chart and didn't get to No. 1. It was blocked by "Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet" by Henry Mancini.

