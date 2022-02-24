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BREAKING: WAR IN UKRAINE! - Is This WW3? - The LATEST Part Of The New World Order Agenda IS HERE!
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1467 views • February 24, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane move towards war in Ukraine at the hands of global governments, Russia and China.
Both sides are wrong, yet people continue to fall for this globalist agenda in all forms. People that know the tyranny we've witnessed over the past 2 years is nonsense in many cases are still falling for the Ukraine-Russia conflict and taking sides.
The reality is, this is massive global move towards the great reset and new world order with fake "sides" both propped up to cause divide, conflict and war.
People are blindly supporting one side or the other without knowing anything at all about the conflict. The media is complicit and so are the banks.
Currently, the UK is freezing assets from Russia. This happens just a week after Canada begun freezing assets from protesters. This is another reason why we need to break out of the banking system and the centralized governments of the world in general.
We are creating a new civilization to replace this psychopathic global civilization which aims to repeat the Tower of Babel story. It is our job to choose God over evil. It is our job to choose humans over autonomous group think zombies. It is our job to support humanity.
This is the wake up call. Don't fall back to sleep.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane move towards war in Ukraine at the hands of global governments, Russia and China.
Both sides are wrong, yet people continue to fall for this globalist agenda in all forms. People that know the tyranny we've witnessed over the past 2 years is nonsense in many cases are still falling for the Ukraine-Russia conflict and taking sides.
The reality is, this is massive global move towards the great reset and new world order with fake "sides" both propped up to cause divide, conflict and war.
People are blindly supporting one side or the other without knowing anything at all about the conflict. The media is complicit and so are the banks.
Currently, the UK is freezing assets from Russia. This happens just a week after Canada begun freezing assets from protesters. This is another reason why we need to break out of the banking system and the centralized governments of the world in general.
We are creating a new civilization to replace this psychopathic global civilization which aims to repeat the Tower of Babel story. It is our job to choose God over evil. It is our job to choose humans over autonomous group think zombies. It is our job to support humanity.
This is the wake up call. Don't fall back to sleep.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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