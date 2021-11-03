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087 - COP 26, Ecumenism, Labour Unions & The Prophetic Picture -- Walter Veith -- Whats up Prof -- WUP 87
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16 views • November 03, 2021
In Episode 87 we discuss the upcoming COP 26 meeting and the faith leaders of various religions and denominations that met with Pope Francis and how it fits into the prophetic picture. Things are moving at a rapid pace in the world, and therefore we have to make sure that we are grounded in the Law and Testimony.
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Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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