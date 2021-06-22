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Dr. Steve Pieczenik Claims Our Military Is Taking Over the Biden Administration
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364 views • June 22, 2021
We are in the midst of a military coup. Ballots were water marked as a part of a sting operation. The democrats will no longer exist in a few months according to Dr. Steve Pieczenik. Trump recently stated that he will win the presidency sooner than you think.
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