Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Clay Higgins Removes Mayorkas' Ass Again
channel image
Son of the Republic
679 Subscribers
146 views
Published 14 hours ago

Even if you think it’s all political theater, this is just too good.


Congressman Clay Higgins | Mayorkas Has Left A Scar On Our Nation’s Soul That May Never Be Removed (16 April 2024)

https://youtu.be/CYLtHZXHFxw

Keywords
treasonborder crisisborder securitysouthern borderimpeachmentbriberymass migrationhomeland securitymigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationabuse of powerbroken bordersubversionopen borderbetrayalmigrant invasionborder invasionclay higginscajun john waynemisdemeanoralejandro mayorkashigh crimeneglect of dutygross misconduct

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket