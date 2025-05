Red Pill Nation Hangout #412

1. 10:10 Joe Biden pardons son for all offences going back to 2014

2. 28:46 United Health CEO Brian Thompson killed in broad daylight

3. 58:11 Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty

4. 1:14:16 Hawk Tuah girl exposed in scam after Coffeezilla exposes her

5. 1:25:04 Leftist Canadians sperg out when Trump makes a joke about Canada becoming the 51st State

6. 1:36:31 Trudeau announces new gun ban on automatic weapons





