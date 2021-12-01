© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynn Channel Dec 1 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 01, 2021
Breaking sa mga breaking News!!! Ayon sa isang peer-reviewed article na ang mRNA bakulaw ay dramatically nag i increase ng pamamaga ng endothelium, T-Cell infiltration of cardiac muscle at pwede mag increase ng thrombosis/blood clot, cardiomyopathy at iba pang vascular events pagkatapos maturukan!!! Pls pki share nyo po sa lahat ng taong kakilala nyo dahil "sharing good things is caring", maraming salamat po. 😘🙏♥️
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=661150135294069&;id=1199433907&sfnsn=scwspmo
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=661150135294069&;id=1199433907&sfnsn=scwspmo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.