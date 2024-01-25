Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for January 20, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I intercede for each one of you at this specific moment for humanity.





I COME TO INVITE YOU TO STAY ON ALERT:





THE CONVULSION GROWS AND THE AIR OF WAR CONSOLIDATES, WITH MORE COUNTRIES JOINING THIS SCENARIO OF PAIN FOR HUMANITY.





My children, do not be indifferent to what is happening and will spread to the entire Earth in one way or another. War brings pain, hunger, death, desolation, illness, injustice, ingratitude and more.





The disease advances and again My children are threatened by the disease. Use the Good Samaritan Oil, the pineapple recipe and each of you increase your body's defenses, consume vitamin C..





Little children, do not attend crowded places; There are human creatures who are sick at this moment and let it progress by refusing to recognize themselves as a sick creature.





The rough seas embrace the beaches and neighboring towns, be cautious little children, be cautious.





Pray, My children, pray for Chile, Colombia and Argentina, they will be shaken.





Pray My children, pray for California, nature brings you moments of anguish.





Pray My children, pray for Indonesia, it will be shaken.





Pray, My children, pray for Mexico, its soil is moving strongly.





Pray My children, pray for Japan, pray for England, the war affects you.





Children, continue to live in a constant change of life being more spiritual, growing in love, charity, understanding and knowing My Divine Son more in the Holy Scripture so as not to be deceived.





Accompany My Divine Son in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar, adore Him, attend the Eucharistic Celebration and receive My Divine Son previously confessed.





Beloved children, CONVERT YOURSELF, it IS URGENT FOR YOU!





Discern, little children, know My Son so that you may recognize Him in works and acts.





Be love, it is more difficult for those who are not love to possess a heart of flesh.





PAY ATTENTION TO THE NEWS THAT SHOCKS HUMANITY FROM THE CHURCH OF MY DIVINE SON.





Be constant in your life, in your actions and actions; Be good creatures, do not spread poison wherever you go, do not allow the evil one to possess you.





I carry you in My Immaculate Heart, I love you.





Mother Mary.





Heaven has recommended the following to strengthen the immune system and increase the body's defenses: Vitamin C, Echinacea, raw garlic, ginger, mugwort annua, ginko biloba, moringa, green tea and use Good Samaritan Oil.









The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Our Mother brings us to the reality in which we live so that we remain attentive to the progress of the war where more countries join it.





She alerts us to the wave of natural disasters that are and will hit the Earth, to the danger of disease and to the advance of confusion that is constantly growing before the People of God.





How important it is to know to recognize!





How important it is to use the mind, the memory, the reason to know how to recognize Our Lord Jesus Christ at every moment!





Our Mother alerts us brothers, because what we experience is a reality.





Let us pray, brothers and sisters, to Our Queen and Mother of the End Times.





Amen.





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, Third Order Augustinian, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.





Many of the prophecies Luz de María has received have already been fulfilled, including the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, which was announced to her eight days in advance.





Father José María Fernandez Rojas has remained beside Luz de María as her confessor from the beginning of her locutions and visions, and two priests work with her permanently.





