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Paradice, CA. Santa Rosa, CA. Centrailia, Pensylvania Cities Burned Up 00058
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276 views • February 12, 2020
Military Direct Energy Weapons are clearing all people away from projected Government Projects such as the Super Train coming to CA. and the Fires have cleared away the residents of the property for Corporate Benefit- Human life is not important as Technology and Industy Advancement- This has been proven over and over againg throughout the history of man- The bad guys have now stepped things up-
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