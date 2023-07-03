The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 3 - Nebuchadnezzar Dreams | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Daniel 2:1-3 says, “In the second year of his reign, Nebuchadnezzar had dreams; his mind was troubled and he could not sleep. 2 So the king summoned the magicians, enchanters, sorcerers and astrologers[a] to tell him what he had dreamed. When they came in and stood before the king, 3 he said to them, “I have had a dream that troubles me and I want to know what it means.[b]” Dreams are important in the Bible Over 100X God speaks through dreams Daniel 2:4-6 says, “Then the astrologers answered the king,[c] “May the king live forever! Tell your servants the dream, and we will interpret it.” 5 The king replied to the astrologers, “This is what I have firmly decided: If you do not tell me what my dream was and interpret it, I will have you cut into pieces and your houses turned into piles of rubble. 6 But if you tell me the dream and explain it, you will receive from me gifts and rewards and great honor. So tell me the dream and interpret it for me.” None can answer Daniel & 3 friends will die also Daniel asks for the opportunity to interpret the dream Daniel 2:17-18 says, “Then Daniel returned to his house and explained the matter to his friends Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah. 18 He urged them to plead for mercy from the God of heaven concerning this mystery, so that he and his friends might not be executed with the rest of the wise men of Babylon.” The power of prayer When nobody knows, God knows Daniel 2:19-23 says, “During the night the mystery was revealed to Daniel in a vision. Then Daniel praised the God of heaven 20 and said: “Praise be to the name of God for ever and ever; wisdom and power are his. 21 He changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning. 22 He reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what lies in darkness, and light dwells with him. 23 I thank and praise you, God of my ancestors: You have given me wisdom and power, you have made known to me what we asked of you, you have made known to us the dream of the king.” Notice God raises up and brings down kings he kingdoms John Calvin - God will raise up an evil leader to judge the people These kings think they are in control Proverbs 21:1 says, “In the Lord’s hand the king’s heart is a stream of water” Birth of Jesus story Now the dream Daniel 2:26-45 Head of Gold = Babylon Breast & Arms of silver = /Medes/Persian Belly & Thighs of Bronze = Grecian - Daniel 8 = king has no successor Alexander died and divided among 4 Generals Legs of Iron = Roman Empire Rome & Constantinople Last world dominating empire 10 toes of Iron mixed w/clay = what is coming Brittle 10 nation confederation WEF = 10 regions Revelation 17:12-14 says, ““The ten horns you saw are ten kings who have not yet received a kingdom, but who for one hour will receive authority as kings along with the beast. 13 They have one purpose and will give their power and authority to the beast. 14 They will wage war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will triumph over them because he is Lord of lords and King of kings—and with him will be his called, chosen and faithful followers.” Rock - Jesus Christ

