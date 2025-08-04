The Defense War and Standing Against Tyranny | Ricardo Bosi

In this powerful episode of Bosi Briefs, John Michael Chambers sits down with retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi to dissect the current state of the global defense war against the deep state cabal. Bosi provides a military-style analysis of the strategic shifts underway, comparing the fight to the final stages of World War II—where the enemy is cornered and desperate.





The discussion covers predictive programming, the exposure of Mockingbird media, and the imminent collapse of corrupt systems. Bosi also shares personal stories of resistance, including his legal battles against unjust mandates, and delivers a rallying cry for individuals to take responsibility and stand up for truth.





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:

Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker

He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.





Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.





He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy, and innovation.





Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand, and the Philippines.





In 2010, Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





