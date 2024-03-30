They Want Your Guns

The Justice Department is coming for your guns.
They launched ERPO laws to label people extremists in order to take their guns — and allow family members to report on one another.
Did they borrow this from “1984” on purpose?
Redacted News | Yes, They Are Coming For Your Guns! DOJ Launches New Gun Dystopic Department (29 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4man0o-yes-they-are-coming-for-your-guns-doj-launches-new-gun-dystopic-department-.html
