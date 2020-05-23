Visions and dreams revealed by God to His obedient saints

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Credits to the Holy Spirit for helping me to write down the notes for this video and for helping me to speak properly. The video was produced in the outskirts of Sipalay City, the Philippines on February 2, 2020.



According to www.dictionary.com, a vision is defined as an experience in which an event appears vividly or credibly to the mind often under the influence of a divine agency. In speaking of visions, in Numbers 12:6, God spoke to Aaron and Myriam and said, Hear now My words: If there be a prophet among you, I the Lord will make myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.



God provides visions and dreams to His saints who are meek, faithful and obedient to Him. The prophet Daniel was blessed by God with dreams or night visions because he was faithful and obedient to His Elohim and recognized God for Who He is.



There is no godly vision in the apostate Catholic and the 501c3-government registered Protestant and Adventist churches because they are stained spiritually by sin and false Jesuit-infiltrated doctrines. The Catholic church and her harlot Protestant daughters keepeth not the law of God nor do they preach the law of God, His holy ten commandments, which is the love of God according to 1 John 5:3. This was prophesied to happen according to Psalm 119:126 that these fallen churches would make void the law of God and that is precisely what is currently happening with the Catholic and Protestant churches of today.



In Isaiah 28:7, the holy prophet of God adds, But they also have erred through wine, and through strong drink are out of the way; the priest and the prophet have erred through strong drink, they are swallowed up of wine, they are out of the way through strong drink; they err in vision, they stumble in judgment.



In these last days of earth’s history, several of God’s faithful and obedient children including those who followed God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5, will be blessed with dreams and visions as mentioned by the prophet of God in Joel 2:28, which says, And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.