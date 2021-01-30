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Fantastic Earth Podcast #1 - GoodBadFlicks (Part 2)
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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30 views • January 30, 2021
Cecil Trachenburg is the creator and host of GoodBadFlicks, an online series dedicated to exploring "A-Z list films, video games, and other assorted overlooked goodness". Cecil is also the Den's very first guest, kicking off the Fantastic Earth podcast.

The Fantastic Earth podcast delves into the natural, supernatural, and human wonders of the world.

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Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#FantasticEarthPodcast #Podcast #GoodBadFlicks
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