How To Think About The Economy - with Per Bylund

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
@RonPaul
Per Bylund, Senior Fellow at The Mises Institute, joins the Liberty Report to discuss his new book 'How To Think About The Economy'. Get your copy today on Amazon or from the Mises Store: https://store.mises.org/How-to-Think-about-the-Economy-A-Primer-P11241.aspx
Watch the Liberty Report LIVE Every weekday at 12pm EST on Rumble!
https://rumble.com/RonPaulLibertyReport
Join us on Locals:
https://ronpaul.locals.com
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l28XTRtDEjg