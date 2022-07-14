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Atty Susan Swift " Right to Life:  Protect pregnancy centers and homes from trouble."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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1 view • July 14, 2022

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 14, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Atty Susan Swift

Topic: Right to Life:  Protect pregnancy centers and homes from trouble.

https://righttolifeleague.org/ 

www.realsusanswift.net



Bio:


Susan Swift is an Attorney with the Right To Life League, which is the oldest ProLife organization in America. She can give your viewers the legal perspective of what the upcoming ruling from the Supreme Court amounts to in America and the lives of women and babies. She is an excellent resource from both a legal and personal perspective having 7 children herself.  


Susan Swift is also the Vice President of Legal Affairs at The Right to Life League. Prior to working in pro-life, Susan enjoyed a career in television and films. She served as a litigation attorney at a prominent international law firm in downtown Los Angeles. Susan is the mother of seven children dedicated to using her speaking and legal skills to champion civil rights for the unborn.


Author: Good Guys With Guns At Home, and Good Guys With Guns Abroad,


Interview Panel


Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837



Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Keywords
abortionlifeprolifemoneyhealthcarefetuseugenicsplannedparenthoodprovertymargaretsanger
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy