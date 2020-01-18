The End of 👩‍🔬👨‍💻~Pied Piper Plan~👩‍💻👨‍🔬, World Governing 👨‍🚀Jokers👨‍🎨

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https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/01/the-end-of-pied-piper-plan-world.html
IS THIS THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE spoken of in Revelations 12:9 ? Pied Piper Somerset Belenoff who has lived in a haunted house and regularly has seances with the dead since she was a child. She is head of the World Governing council in charge of managing, over site, approving all new space technologies, inter-dimensional technologies, inter planetary technology, and communication technology their uses and applications, for the World. She decides who the leaders world wide are going to be?
The Star consolation Sept. 23, 2017 Could it be a sign God is about to Destroy the whore of Babylon?
Daniel 2:44 And in the days of these kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom which shall never be destroyed; and the kingdom shall not be left to other people; it shall [b]break in pieces and [c]consume all these kingdoms