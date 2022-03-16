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“America First” Candidate Michele Woodhouse Running for Congress in North Carolina
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10 views • March 16, 2022
Republican Michele Woodhouse is running for Congress in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.
At CPAC 22, Woodhouse shared with Alex Newman her main goals in restoring Trump’s “America First” principles—securing the border, restoring energy independence, lifting Covid-related mandates, and investigating and prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci.
At CPAC 22, Woodhouse shared with Alex Newman her main goals in restoring Trump’s “America First” principles—securing the border, restoring energy independence, lifting Covid-related mandates, and investigating and prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci.
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