InfoWars - James Williams AKA 'Dark Waters' Calls On Americans To NOT Abandon Trump. Pray For Him, He's Under The Greatest Attack From Anti-Christ Powers - 4-09-2026

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POWERFUL: "THIS IS HOW GOD WORKS!!!" Watch A True Miracle Unfold In Live Time When A Handmade Battle Axe Is Delivered To The Infowars Studio Just As Alex Jones & James Williams Discuss How Christians Are Called To Be Battle Axes For The Lord! "This Is A Biblical Sign From God!" James Williams AKA 'Dark Waters' Calls On Americans To NOT Abandon Trump While He Under The Greatest Attack From Anti-Christ Powers! "Donald Trump Is A Battle Axe Of The Lord, And When A Battle Axe's Handle Breaks, Do We Throw It Away? NO! We Fix The Handle! But It Has To Be Fixed Spiritually!" Instead, He Asks For Us To Fast & Pray For The President, So That Jesus Christ Can Renew His Mind & Soul Through The Power Of The Holy Spirit!