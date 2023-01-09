Dogs 🐩 🐕 Swimming Event in Edmonton 🇨🇦

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased iTunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.

1080 60 fps video, slow motion, and 12mp photos

leica lens Lumix 2.8 📷

🤨why are there no comments on any of my videos?…and what quality are these uploads on Brighteon?



please reply Brighteon or email 📧 me thank you 🙏

Ron [email protected]





































