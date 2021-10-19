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The Show Trial Of Count Dankula
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22 views • October 19, 2021
After two long, wasteful years, the show trial of count dankula has come to an end.
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Sources:
Jonathan Pie: It's a JOKE! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ti2bVS40cz0
Count Dankula: M8 Yer Dugs A Nazi - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYslEzHbpus
The Mirror: Outrage as man trains 'Hitler dog' to perform Nazi salutes and react to phrase 'gas the Jews' - https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/outrage-man-trains-hitler-dog-7792702
Communications Act 2003 - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2003/21/section/127/enacted
The Sun: Nicked for possessing an inoffensive weapon - https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/699036/nicked-for-possessing-an-inoffensive-weapon/
Cumbernauld News: Paedophile Shearer spared jail time - https://www.cumbernauld-news.co.uk/news/crime/paedophile-shearer-spared-jail-time-1-4597351
BBC News: Nazi Germany pursued 'Hitler salute' Finnish dog - http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-12139150
OpinionatedEuro: Sargon of Akkad on Free Speech - https://www.pscp.tv/w/1OyKANQWAzrGb
Count Dankula: The Price Of Freedom Is £800 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VDfcrDHvzE
Forward: Remember When Roseanne Dressed As Hitler For Heeb? - https://forward.com/fast-forward/397835/remember-when-roseanne-dressed-as-hitler-for-heeb/
BBC: Fawlty Towers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfl6Lu3xQW0
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
Jonathan Pie: It's a JOKE! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ti2bVS40cz0
Count Dankula: M8 Yer Dugs A Nazi - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYslEzHbpus
The Mirror: Outrage as man trains 'Hitler dog' to perform Nazi salutes and react to phrase 'gas the Jews' - https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/outrage-man-trains-hitler-dog-7792702
Communications Act 2003 - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2003/21/section/127/enacted
The Sun: Nicked for possessing an inoffensive weapon - https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/699036/nicked-for-possessing-an-inoffensive-weapon/
Cumbernauld News: Paedophile Shearer spared jail time - https://www.cumbernauld-news.co.uk/news/crime/paedophile-shearer-spared-jail-time-1-4597351
BBC News: Nazi Germany pursued 'Hitler salute' Finnish dog - http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-12139150
OpinionatedEuro: Sargon of Akkad on Free Speech - https://www.pscp.tv/w/1OyKANQWAzrGb
Count Dankula: The Price Of Freedom Is £800 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VDfcrDHvzE
Forward: Remember When Roseanne Dressed As Hitler For Heeb? - https://forward.com/fast-forward/397835/remember-when-roseanne-dressed-as-hitler-for-heeb/
BBC: Fawlty Towers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfl6Lu3xQW0
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