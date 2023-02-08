Proof the Moon is Local and Self-Illuminating. Blood Moon Exposes the Truth. NASA is Over! (DEF)

This is 100% absolute proof that our Moon is local and not 240,000 miles away.

The Moon lights the clouds directly in front of it and no other clouds.

Watch as the clouds approach from the right and pass into the beam of light produced by the Moon, the clouds go from dark to almost blooming white.

Then within a few seconds of passing the beam they fade back out to dark.

If the Moon was as NASA claims, 240,000 miles away all the clouds in my immediate view would all be illuminated bright white.

This argument is over!

Tonight 11/07/22

Location Maine, USA

Time 10.59 PM

A clear sky.

Low 36F.

Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Clouds low at around 6,500 feet.

Music by SAVFK

Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash

Mirrored from Dark-Element-Films @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DarkElementFilms