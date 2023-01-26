Bill Gates - Finally Speaks a Drop of Truth
Bill Gates suddenly called the Ukrainian government "one of the worst in the world, corrupt, controlled by a few oligarchs, to the misfortune of the Ukrainian people."This was from a recent interview:
From Australia few days ago. He said things about covid, jabs, war and ... he said that we must be prepared for the next pandemic.
