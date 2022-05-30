Dr. Stephen Bryren: US Needs To Coordinate With Allies and Friends To Stop Taiwan Invasion

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05/28/2022 Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Reagan Admin Dr. Stephen Bryren in Warroom: US needs to coordinate with allies and friends including Taiwan to stop Taiwan invasion. How you characterize it for the Chinese is another matter. But I would do it because it’s essential