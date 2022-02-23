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Predictive programing for the Mark of the Beast
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573 views • February 23, 2022
These are clips taken from a documentary series call Cult Of The Medics. I highly recommend you watch the series. It can be found at Cultofthemedics.com . The first clip is from an early 80's movie and is obviously predictive programing. Can you honestly say it doesn't resemble what the WEF is doing to the world today? Mind blowing!
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