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InfoWars - Army Of Medical ‘Brown Shirts’ Being Set up by the 7 State 'Compact' Could Go National - Greg Reese
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39 views • April 30, 2020
This report by Greg Reese, shows the push to create an Army of Contact Tracers, "Brown Shirts" in the newly formed 7 State Consortium (a COMPACT, forbidden in Art. I, Sec. 10 Cl. 3 ) to round up, catalog, and or vaccinate people who test positive for COVID, the "Common Cold," NY, MI, NV, CA,CO, and WA among them. This is a Nazi-esqe herding, is an "enemy" elimination scenero complete with with COVID smelling dogs, under the guise of protecting the whole by eliminating the infected "danger." We are about to be hurt very badly if people don't resist this big time. ~JT
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